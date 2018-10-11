HURRICANE MICHAEL

VIDEO: Raccoon escapes rising floodwater near Crabtree Creek

EMBED </>More Videos

A resourceful raccoon refused to give up when rushing water trapped it on a rock.

A raccoon, who got stranded in rising floodwater, made a daring escape Thursday in Raleigh.

An ABC11 crew spotted the distressed mammal while near Crabtree Creek as Tropical Storm Michael moved through the area.


As the water rose, the raccoon realized it would have to make a break for it. So it jumped in the water and swam to higher ground without too much trouble.

pets-animalsraccoonshurricane michaelNC
