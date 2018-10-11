VIDEO: Raccoon escapes rising floodwater near Crabtree Creek

A raccoon, who got stranded in rising floodwater, made a daring escape Thursday in Raleigh.
An ABC11 crew spotted the distressed mammal while near Crabtree Creek as Tropical Storm Michael moved through the area.
As the water rose, the raccoon realized it would have to make a break for it. So it jumped in the water and swam to higher ground without too much trouble.
pets-animalsraccoonshurricane michaelNC
