Phillips Farm launching new farmers' market this spring to encourage others to shop small

CARY, N.C. (WTVD) -- Phillips Farms in Cary is launching a new farmers' market this spring.Many small businesses have struggled during the COVID-19 pandemic including small farms.Phillips Farm is hoping an April 2021 opening will encourage the community to shop local.The farmers' market on Good Hope Church Road in Cary will be open every Saturday and Sunday beginning April 3 through August from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.Phillips Farms will have 25 local vendors, food trucks and a local beer vendor. COVID-19 precautions will be in place.