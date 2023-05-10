Watch for extra traffic at PNC Arena due to concerts, Canes and construction

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- If you drive by PNC Arena in Raleigh it could take you a little longer to get to your destination.

Two concerts are taking place and the Carolina Hurricanes are playing Game 5 against the New Jersey Devils.

Lizzo is performing tonight at 8 p.m. The Hurricanes play tomorrow at 7 p.m. and Stevie Nicks will be performing on Friday at 7 p.m.

The arena said traffic delays are expected due to capacity crowds and construction on nearby roads.

People going to PNC Arena are encouraged to plan ahead, carpool if possible and arrive early. Arena parking lots will open three hours before each event.

Doors will open one to one and a half hours before each event.