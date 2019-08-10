Police investigating after man found shot in Raleigh

RALEIGH (WTVD) -- Raleigh police are investigating after a man was found shot on Prince George Lane.It happened just before midnight when police found a man shot in the 9400 block of Prince George Lane.The victim was taken to WakeMed.Anyone with information that might assist the investigation of the incident is asked to call Raleigh CrimeStoppers at (919) 834-HELP or visit raleighcrimestoppers.org for text and email reporting options. CrimeStoppers pays cash rewards for anonymous tips that help solve cases.