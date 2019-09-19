Democratic presidential candidate Bernie Sanders to make campaign stop at UNC

Sanders scheduled a rally at Bell Tower Amphitheater at UNC-Chapel Hill on Sept. 19. A tweet from UNC Young Democrats says the rally will start at 5:30 p.m.
We’re honored to host @BernieSanders at @UNC on Sept. 19! The rally will be at 5:30 PM at the Bell Tower Amphitheater. More details and student ticketing info TBA.— UNC Young Democrats (@UNCYoungDems) September 11, 2019
Doors open at 4 p.m. for the event, but students wanting to guarantee themselves a seat should be in line by 3:30 p.m. Any students in line after that will join the general public stand-by line.
According to FiveThirtyEight, Sanders is one of the top three candidates in the race to win the Democratic nomination for president.
The most recent polling data FiveThirtyEight have received from North Carolina came from the first week of August. It showed Sanders with 15%, behind Joe Biden with 36%, and ahead of Elizabeth Warren at 13%.
Sanders' visit comes after President Donald Trump came to Fayetteville in support of Republican Dan Bishop. Senator Kamala Harris spoke at a banquet honoring the 84th anniversary of the Durham Committee on the Affairs of Black People last month.