POLITICS

Legislature votes to override Gov. Cooper's vetoes

EMBED </>More Videos

The General Assembly will meet Saturday with a stated intent of overriding vetoes by Gov. Roy Cooper.

RALEIGH, N.C. --
The Republican-controlled General Assembly has made quick work of passing two laws related to language on North Carolina ballots this fall despite the formal objections of Democratic Gov. Roy Cooper.

The Senate and House voted Saturday to override Cooper's vetoes of two bills, completing their work in about an hour.

One new law took away from a state panel the job of creating special titles for each of six proposed amendments to the North Carolina Constitution on the November ballot. Now those titles will be generic.

The other new law prevents judicial candidates who switched parties less than 90 days before filing to run to have party labels next to their names on the ballot.

Democrats argue the measures are designed to confuse the public about the amendments and a state Supreme Court race this fall.

Gov. Roy Cooper released a statement following the veto override:
"This is about falsely and unconstitutionally misleading voters and crippling the checks and balances that are the foundation of our democracy. It is shameful that legislators have spent their time deceiving North Carolinians and attempting to rip up our constitution instead of improving public education and growing our economy."

The Associated Press contributed to this report.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
politicsgeneral assemblyroy cooperstate politicsRaleigh
(Copyright ©2018 ABC11-WTVD-TV/DT. All Rights Reserved - The Associated Press contributed to this report.)
POLITICS
Obama, Biden spotted having lunch at D.C. bakery
NCDOT investigating Trump campaign flag on state-operated ferry
John Lewis hospitalized, under 'routine observation'
Protesters dissatisfied with little response from leaders on Silent Sam
Trump recording secretly made by personal attorney released
More politics
POLITICS
Trump insults LeBron James, Don Lemon over CNN interview
GOP lawmakers ready to spend Saturday overriding Cooper's constitution vetoes
3D-printed guns: Everything to know about the yearslong debate
Trump claims Americans need IDs to buy groceries
More Politics
Top Stories
'A lot of memories:' Longtime friend reflects on life of bystander killed in Durham chase-crash
Fayetteville woman killed boyfriend with car during dispute, police say
Postal worker reunites with teen he saved from sex trafficking
8-year-old dies after mistaking meth for breakfast cereal
Durham high-speed chase ends in crash overnight
Trump insults LeBron James, Don Lemon over CNN interview
Amish man offers horse and buggy 'Uber' ride service in Michigan
Frustration builds as police stay mum on Mollie Tibbetts case
Show More
Tax-free weekend in South Carolina begins
A day out for caregivers and their loved ones: America's favorites in our backyard
Happy Birthday, Duchess Meghan!
GOP lawmakers ready to spend Saturday overriding Cooper's constitution vetoes
Tree hits wrecker, causes mess on Cornwallis Road
More News