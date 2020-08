Local Indian-Americans take pride in Sen. Kamala Harris as Biden's selection as running mate

EMBED >More News Videos Everything to know about Kamala Harris, the first black woman to be nominated for national office.

RALEIGH (WTVD) -- Joe Biden's historic selection of Senator Kamala Harris as his running mate is the first time a Black woman and Indian-American have appeared on the ticket of a major party."This is just a huge inspiration for the younger generation - the college kids, the high school kids, that look at Kamala Harris and now say, 'I can be the president. I can be the vice president,'" said Morrisville Council Member Steve Rao, who is also an Indian-American.Harris is the daughter of an Indian mother and Jamaican father. Rao, a first-generation American who grew up in West Virginia, said Harris' success should serve as an example of the importance of supporting underserved communities."There's a lot to be learned here that we have more Kamala Harris' out there - investing more in communities of color, communities that are disenfranchised," said Rao."She's an accomplished woman. And I just believe that, of course, it's a great acknowledgment for the Indian community. And I think (she's) a role model for young Indian women that there is a pathway to achieve such a high level of recognition," added Inderdeep Chatrath, with the advocacy group North Carolina Asian-Americans Together (NCAAT).Part of NCAAT's work revolves around civic engagement and voter registration. According to Pew Research , Asian-Americans are the fastest-growing voter base in the country. In 2000, there were 4.6 million Asian Americans eligible to vote; in 2020, that number will top 11 million."In North Carolina, the population of Asian-Americans is really increasing at a fairly rapid rate. So I would hope that these folks would take note that they are a voting bloc that needs some attention as well," explained Chatrath.The population increases have also led to greater representation of Indian-Americans in the world of politics. High-profile recent examples include former South Carolina Governor Nikki Haley, who served as US Ambassador to the UN from 2017-2018, and former Louisiana Governor Bobby Jindal, who ran for president in 2016. Both Haley and Jindal are Republican.Besides Rao, other local examples include Democratic state senator Jay Chadhuri , who represents part of Wake County, and Duke professor Ronnie Chatterji , who is running as a Democrat for State Treasurer. If he wins, Chatterji would become the first Asian American elected to statewide office in North Carolina. Chatterji served as a senior economist to the White House Council of Economic Advisers in 2010-2011 under President Obama.Rao and Chatrath hope that Harris' accomplishments are not overshadowed by the historic nature of her selection."Senator Harris regardless of her color and her race, both being a Black Woman and an Indian-American, she is an excellent lawyer and prosecutor. She has served with distinction in the United States Senate," said Rao.Harris is the third female to appear as a vice-presidential candidate on a major party ticket. Geraldine Ferraro was the vice presidential nominee of Walter Mondale on the 1984 Democratic ticket, and Sarah Palin was the vice-presidential nominee of John McCain on the 2008 Republican ticket. Shortly after Harris's selection, Palin wrote an Instagram post sharing advice with Harris.