vote 2020

Donald Trump Jr. to host campaign events in Fayetteville, Robeson County this Saturday

The president's son promised a convention fit for the president over the next week, which he said will highlight the administration's accomplishments, especially on the economy.

Donald Trump Jr. will host two campaign events and a 'Sportsmen Banquet' on behalf of his father's presidential campaign Saturday.

Trump Jr.'s first 'Operation MAGA' event will be held at 2 p.m. at the Jack Leggette Farms in Rowland.

The second event will take place at 3:45 p.m. at the Cumberland County Republican Party building in Fayetteville.

Trump Jr.'s visit comes nearly two weeks after Lara Trump's visit to a Wake County farm on Sept. 28.

Lara Trump speaks one-on-one with ABC11 after stumping for President Trump at Wake County farm
EMBED More News Videos

ABC11's Tim Pulliam speaks one-on-one with Lara Trump in Wake County



During Lara Trump's visit, she emphasized that the election will be the most consequential of our lifetime; stressing that the nation's future is at stake.

During President Trump's last visit to Fayetteville -- shortly after the death of Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg -- he, along with supporters, called for Senate GOP leaders to "fill the seat."
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
politicsfayettevillevote 20202020 presidential electionpoliticspresident donald trumpnorth carolina newsdonald trump jr
Copyright © 2020 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.
VOTE 2020
Advocacy groups register voters ahead of Friday's deadline
Army Reserve investigating Cal Cunningham amid scandal
Dr. Jill Biden meets military families during Fayetteville rally
Voter registration forms sent with errors to 11,000 NC residents
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Pence, Harris spar vigorously over COVID-19 in VP debate: WATCH LIVE
NC experts to discuss VP debate on ABC11 at 10:30 p.m.
Puppy scam leaves Raleigh family out $300, heartbroken
Suspect in custody following 2-county high-speed chase
Raleigh man suffers from PTSD after 2 COVID-19 hospitalizations
Trump casts his infection as 'blessing' in fight against COVID-19
Will Cal Cunningham's personal scandal sway NC voters?
Show More
SBI: Cumberland Co. deputy shot, killed armed man during well-being check
No motive yet known in downtown Raleigh shooting
LATEST: Hospitalizations remain over 1,000 for second day
Holly Springs home transforms into neighborhood Halloween hotspot
Hurricane Delta weakens to Cat. 1; expected to regain strength
More TOP STORIES News