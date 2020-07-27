What to know about President Trump's visit to the Triangle on Monday

President Donald Trump

MORRISVILLE, N.C. (WTVD) -- North Carolina and the Triangle becoming a major player in the fight against the novel coronavirus.

In Morrisville, FUJIFILM Diosynth Biotechnologies' Innovation Center is ramping up production of a potential vaccine, from the drug maker Novavax.

President Trump awarding Novavax $1.6 billion dollars under Operation Warp Speed; a program to mass-produce an effective treatment.

During the visit, Trump will tour FUJIFILM Diosynth Biotechnologies facilities used to support the manufacturing of "key components of the COVID-19 vaccine candidate" developed by



"I think the main reason we have a partnership under operation warp speed is what normally takes months we were able to accomplish in weeks," said Christine Vannais, chief operating officer of FUJIFILM Diosynth Biotechnologies.

Vannais says President Trump will watch a demonstration.

"We are making sure the tour will present and showcase the key steps of the process so that he can understand what it is that we do here at Fujifilm Diosynth Technology Biotechnologies, and appreciate the technology and the people who are doing it," Vannais said. "It is an honor and exciting."

Mr. Trump's visit to North Carolina is 100 days out from Election Day and less than a month before delegates at a scaled-down Republican National Convention will confirm his nomination in Charlotte.

Our state continues to see a rise in COVID-19 cases, hospitalizations and deaths.

Fujifilm says its rapidly producing the potential vaccine under a clinical trial for up to 30,000 subjects. That study is expected to begin this fall.

"We are doing everything we can to make that process fast and efficient and safe," Vannais told ABC11.

Fujifilm says its facility is operating under CDC health guidelines and its routine will continue during the president's visit Monday.

He will be greeted by a limited number of FujiFilm staff who will be screened, using hygiene and social distance practices. All of them will be required to wear a mask.
"We have communicated with the White House advance team our requirements and we are clear on the precautions we have for Monday."

FujiFilm is also hiring because they are mass producing a potential COVID-19 vaccine, the Biotechnology firm says it needs people with backgrounds in manufacturing, quality assurance, and science.

The company is looking to employ 50 to 60 people right now. The facility already employs 500 workers at its North Carolina facility.

