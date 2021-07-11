car crash

3 hospitalized after driver hits, breaks power pole in Raleigh; part of Poole Road closed

3 hospitalized after driver hits, breaks power pole in Raleigh

RALEIGH, N.C. -- Three people have been hospitalized after a driver struck and broke a power pole in Raleigh Sunday morning.

Raleigh police said it happened just before 7 a.m. in the 2700 block of Poole Road.

Authorities said a driver struck a power pole, causing it to break. Three people were found with injuries: two with non-life-threatening and one person with serious injuries. All three were take to the hospital

Poole Road is temporarily closed between Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard and Beverly Drive as the investigation continues.

