3 hospitalized after driver hits, breaks power pole in Raleigh; part of Poole Road closed

A black Jeep went off the road and landed on a car in a McDonald's parking lot after being hit by a stolen car on Poole Road.

RALEIGH, N.C. -- Three people have been hospitalized after a driver struck and broke a power pole in Raleigh Sunday morning.Raleigh police said it happened just before 7 a.m. in the 2700 block of Poole Road.Authorities said a driver struck a power pole, causing it to break. Three people were found with injuries: two with non-life-threatening and one person with serious injuries. All three were take to the hospitalPoole Road is temporarily closed between Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard and Beverly Drive as the investigation continues.