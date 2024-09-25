Father of Raleigh mass shooter pleads guilty to weapon charge

RALEIGH, N.C. -- The father of the teen accused in the Raleigh mass shooting pleaded guilty to a misdemeanor of failing to store a firearm in a manner to protect a minor.

Alan Thompson, 61, was sentenced to one year of unsupervised probation on Wednesday.

According to investigators, on October 13, 2022, his son Austin Thompson, who was 15 years old at the time, used his improperly stored weapon to kill five people in a shooting spree in the Hedingham community. He also injured two others.

Austin is facing murder charges in the deaths of James Thompson (his brother), Officer Gabriel Torres, Mary Marshall, Nicole Connors and Susan Karnartz. His trial is set for September 2025.