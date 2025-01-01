New York kidnapping suspect who fled Garner traffic stop arrested in Wake County

GARNER, N.C. (WTVD) -- A kidnapping suspect from New York was arrested in Wake County after being on the run since last week.

Daveaun Whittle, 25, was pulled over last week on U.S. 401 near Old Stage Road in Garner for expired tags.

During the traffic stop, Garner Police learned that Whittle was wanted in New York as part of a kidnapping investigation.

Whittle sped away from police when officers asked him to get out of the car during the traffic stop but crashed the vehicle near the Buffaloe Lanes Bowling Alley before getting out and running away.

The sheriff's office in Rockland County, New York, told ABC11 that the kidnapping case is an ongoing investigation.

Whittle now faces a felony eluding charge and more potential charges in Garner.