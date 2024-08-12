Multiple counties across central NC under flood warning, watch

NORTH CAROLINA (WTVD) -- Flood risks continue after Tropical Storm Debby pounded through North Carolina last week.

Multiple counties, including Edgecombe, Nash, Halifax, Cumberland and Johnston counties, are under a flood warning. The National Weather Service has also issued flood watches across the ABC11 viewing area.

Last week, State leaders warned the storm's effects could linger for the next couple of days, including rain and river flooding.

Sunday, seven people and two dogs were displaced after storms brought flooding in Hope Mills. Officials described the flood water as knee-deep in a cul-de-sac in the neighborhood.

Jordan Lake is still closed due to flooding. The state website said the closing is for safety and the safety of park staff, They are asking people to refrain from trying to access areas that have been closed.

"Our priority is to protect lives as we manage the impact of this storm," Governor Cooper said Friday. "Make no mistake this stubborn storm and its effects are not over."

You can check if your area is at risk for flooding here. You can also check the nearby lake levels.