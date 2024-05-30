Recent drug arrests are part of a larger initiative combatting drugs in Raleigh bars

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- After months of investigation at downtown Raleigh bars, special agents with the North Carolina Alcohol and Liquor Enforcement (ALE) charged employees and customers with drug-related crimes.

Two employees at The Big Easy are facing charges relating to possessing and selling cocaine. A customer of The Big Easy faces a much longer list of charges, related to possessing and selling cocaine and marijuana.

A customer at The Davie was arrested on charges related to possessing and selling cocaine and marijuana.

Additionally, two customers at The Cardinal were also arrested for possession and the sale of marijuana.

This recent bust is part of a larger initiative to crack down on illegal drugs and alcohol use in downtown businesses.

A Raleigh firefighter and his wife were arrested earlier this month, accused of operating a drug trafficking ring out of businesses in downtown Raleigh and Glenwood South after an ALE investigation.

An ALE investigation also led to charges for employees at The Armadillo Grill and the Botanical Lounge, both in Glenwood South. The ABC Commission ultimately decided to suspend the liquor license at The Armadillo Grill as a result of the illegal activities, which led them to close their doors.

The ALE will now send their investigation reports to the ABC Commission, which will ultimately decide whether The Big Easy will receive a fine, a suspension, or a revocation of their liquor license following the drug-related arrests.

The Cardinal could potentially face sanctions from the ABC Commission as well after the investigation uncovered that some of their employees were drinking alcohol on the job.