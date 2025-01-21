Starting Tuesday, the district's new Family Responsibility Zones will begin, affecting 21 elementary schools.

Some Durham students face walking to school amid new zones during cold snap

DPS approved "family responsibility zones", which means students living within a one and a half mile radius of their school will not have bus service.

DURHAM, N.C. (WTVD) -- On one of the coldest days of the year, some Durham students could be forced to walk to school because of a bus driver shortage.

Starting Tuesday, the Durham County Public Schools's new Family Responsibility Zones will begin, affecting 21 elementary schools. Year-round schools in the district are still open, while traditional calendar schools are closed Tuesday due to weather.

Family responsibility zones are areas within a 1.5-mile radius of the school that will not have bus service. Parents must drop off their children, or students will need to walk to school.

Several parents have expressed concern over inadequate time to adjust to the new responsibility.

School leaders tell Eyewitness News that they are working on a permanent solution.

If your child needs to walk to class, ensure they are bundled up in hats, scarves, and gloves to protect them from the cold.

Some good news - school leaders say they're working to get more drivers. There is a career fair on Tuesday to hire more.

