One year since professor, Dr. Zijie Yan, was shot and killed at Caudill Labs

The bell tower will chime in honor of Dr. Zijie Yan's memory and legacy.

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- It's been one year since the shooting that killed a professor on the UNC Chapel Hill campus and today the bell tower will chime in honor of Dr. Zijie Yan's memory and legacy.

Shots rang out inside Caudill Laboratories on that day one year ago and law enforcement locked down the university in search of the gunman.

Before they arrested and charged a graduate student, Tailei Qi, with the crime, the other students on campus sheltered in place.

Among them was Jeremy Fine, who's earning a PHD at Carolina.

He told me he does not think UNC could have done a better job conveying information that day.

"But at the same time, we were in the dark, both literally and figuratively, when the automatic lights shut off. And we wanted to know if we were going to be OK or not. Just texting my parents and not wanting them to be super worried because I thought it was going to be OK. But I also wanted them to be informed. So, it was challenging to figure out how much to communicate to my loved ones so they didn't feel the terror that I was going through," said Jeremy Fine.

There's counseling available here today for anyone who needs it.

And the university says the bell tower will chime with hark the sound in memory of dr. Yan today a 1:15 pm

