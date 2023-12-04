UNC releases findings from campus survey following deadly shooting

CHAPEL HILL, N.C. (WTVD) -- University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill released a summary of the responses to a campus feedback portal created after the August shooting that resulted in the death of a professor.

UNC graduate student, Tailei Qi, is facing charges in the murder of academic advisor Zijie Yan.

Students, faculty, staff, parents and families were invited to provide feedback. Half of the 3,362 respondents reported being on campus during the incident, and the other half were either off campus and not local (35%) or off campus and local in Chapel Hill or Carrboro (15%).

Many of the answers focused on three themes: Alert Carolina updates, preparedness and training, and safety infrastructure, according to the university.

Opinions were split on the effectiveness of the Alert Carolina updates during the incident, with 50.4% of respondents calling them useful and 49.5% finding them to be not at all or slightly useful.

When it came to preparedness and training, most answered with requiring emergency protocol training and drills, especially for faculty and staff.

On the last theme of safety infrastructure, a popular response was ensuring all doors can be locked and/or windows be covered.

"It's crucial that we get the viewpoint of the folks who are affected by it, the folks who we're trying to reach with our emergency messaging, the folks who were in lockdown," said George Battle, vice chancellor for institutional integrity and risk management. "It's just key to have that perspective."

A summary of the results can be found here.