UNC committee to meet about university chancellor search

The committee is made up of 13 voting members, including representatives of the trustees, staff, students and alumni.

UNC-Chapel Hill continues the search for a new chancellor.

The Search Advisory Committee is holding a special meeting Tuesday about the latest details. The committee is made up of 13 voting members, including representatives of the trustees, staff, students and alumni.

Last December, Kevin Guskiewicz officially resigned as UNC chancellor. He is now serving as the president at Michigan State University.

WATCH | UNC to lose Chancellor Kevin Guskiewicz to Michigan State

UNC Chancellor Kevin Guskiewicz will leave Chapel Hill to be the president of Michigan State University.

He became the 22nd overall president and the fifth person to lead the university since former President Anna Lou Simon resigned in 2018 in the wake of the Larry Nassar sexual assault scandal.

Guskiewicz is a long-time Tar Heel, having worked for the university for nearly 30 years.

Questions remain about why he ultimately decided to leave the university. Many speculate that the influence of politics on university operations played a key role, but Guskiewicz himself declined to comment.

In the meantime, Lee Roberts has been serving as the interim.

Back in April, Roberts personally responded to pro-Palestinian protesters removing the American flag from UNC's quad. He walked out to the quad and helped restore the flag to its prominent position.