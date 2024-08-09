Announcement on new UNC chancellor expected Friday

The committee is made up of 13 voting members, including representatives of the trustees, staff, students and alumni.

CHAPEL HILL, N.C. (WTVD) -- UNC-Chapel Hill is expected to have a new chancellor on Friday.

The University of North Carolina Board of Governors Committee on University Personnel will hold a special virtual meeting at 9:30 a.m. and then the full UNC Board of Governors will meet in a special session at 10 a.m. to discuss and elect a chancellor for the university.

Lee Roberts has been serving as the interim chancellor since the departure of former Chancellor Kevin Guskiewicz, who left in December to become president at Michigan State University.

Back in April, Roberts personally responded to pro-Palestinian protesters removing the American flag from UNC's quad. He walked out to the quad and helped restore the flag to its prominent position.

