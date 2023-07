The tree fell on Fiesta Way which is off Falls of Neuse Road. Crews are working to clean up the debris.

Tree collapse damages cars, knocks out power in Raleigh

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- A large tree collapse in northern Raleigh damaged several cars and downed power lines in a neighborhood.

The tree fell on Fiesta Way which is off Falls of Neuse Road.

It's not known why the tree collapsed.

The power has been restored for most the area but three homes are still without electricity where the large tree fell.

The full extent of the damage isn't known.

