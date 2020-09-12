politics

Twitter flags President Trump's tweet encouraging absentee voters to validate ballot at polling place

Twitter has appeared to flag President Trump's tweet encouraging absentee voters to go to polls, make sure their ballot was counted and to vote again if it wasn't.

The president's Saturday morning tweet read:

"NORTH CAROLINA: To make sure your Ballot COUNTS, sign & send it in EARLY. When Polls open, go to your Polling Place to see if it was COUNTED. IF NOT, VOTE! Your signed Ballot will not count because your vote has been posted. Don't let them illegally take your vote away from you!"



Twitter flagged the tweet saying the tweet 'violated the Twitter Rules about civic and election integrity." However, Twitter determined that it may be in the public's interest for the Tweet to stay accessible.

North Carolina Attorney General Josh Stein fired back within the hour encouraging voters to send in ballots early and to track it online, saying it's a felony to vote twice.



During President Trump's trip to Wilmington in early September, he appeared to encourage voters to try to vote twice to make sure the system worked properly.

