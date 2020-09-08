President Donald Trump

President Donald Trump to visit Winston-Salem Tuesday after trading jabs with opponent Joe Biden

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (WTVD) -- President Donald Trump is set to make his second September appearance in North Carolina on Tuesday, 56 days before the election.

White House officials say Trump will speak from Winston-Salem on Sept. 8 around 7 p.m. at the Smith-Reynolds Regional Airport.

In a Monday news conference, Trump was highly critical of Democratic challenger Joe Biden, calling him "stupid" and that he and Democratic vice presidential candidate Sen. Kamala Harris would "destroy this country and would destroy this economy" if they won the election.

Trump visited Wilmington last week to declare the city as the first American World War II Heritage City.

As thunder was heard in the background the president said, "God is saluting you" and that the battleship shows "we don't tear down the past."



Biden said Trump "lives by a code of lies, greed and selfishness" as he met with labor leaders in Harrisburg, Pennsylvania on Monday.

While Biden is maintaining his lead in many polls, the race remains competitive in the states that matter most this fall. Biden's allies in places like the Minneapolis suburbs and western Pennsylvania are calling on him to ramp up his on-the-ground presence. Biden's team released a statement on Trump's visit.

"President Trump's mismanagement has cost too many North Carolinians their lives and livelihoods, with communities of color bearing the brunt of the devastation. He has looked away from North Carolinians in need of a lifeline, even as his wealthy corporate donors get ahead."

This marks the president's 13th visit to North Carolina. North Carolina began sending out absentee ballots last Friday and a handful of other battleground states - including Pennsylvania, Michigan and Virginia - are days away from offering early voting.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.
