Wake County teen virtually tutors students during quarantine, donates all money earned to local food bank

WAKE COUNTY, N.C. (WTVD) -- With kids stuck at home, many of them are getting creative. One Wake County teen has turned her day job into a way to give back.Prisha Rathi, 15, visited the Food Bank of Central and Eastern North Carolina on Wednesday and handed over a $500 check.The Enloe Magnet High School student decided to tutor students in math and art to earn money during quarantine."I wanted a way to distract myself from everything that was happening around and also contribute to the community and make it better and try to alleviate any situations that I could and it just gave me something to do," Prisha said.An active volunteer, Prisha said she knew the food bank needed help so she decided to donate all of the money she's made from tutoring to help others."I wanted to help as many people as possible. I'm helping the people I'm tutoring obviously but if I could help even more people by doing something I put effort into on the weekends - it felt good having so many people benefiting from what I did," she said.Prisha said she plans to continue tutoring and raising money throughout the summer."I hope they understand the love and support of the community is going out to them at all times and I hope that they can provide for even more people," she said.