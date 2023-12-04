Citywide call to action following tragedy at Southeast Raleigh Magnet High School

Faith leaders across Wake County called for action following the deadly stabbing of a Southeast Raleigh Magnet High School on Monday.

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- Faith leaders across Wake County called for action following the deadly stabbing of a Southeast Raleigh Magnet High School on Monday.

"We represent the community of hope," said Marcus Bass, Deputy Director of the North Carolina Black Alliance.

Bass was joined by clergy in the community who came together Sunday to support students at Southeast Raleigh Magnet High School.

"Students will be going in tomorrow and they have to know the community and faith leaders are with them," Bass said.

Together they came up with solutions, steps to support students after violence claimed the life of Southeast Raleigh Magnet High School Student 15-year-old Delvin Ferrell.

Ferrell died after being stabbed during a fight inside the school's gym. Another student is recovering from his injuries and authorities have charged a 14-year-old student with murder.

"You cannot just throw them in the school system and let the teachers do all the work. Our community has to do more. We have to get involved. We have to roll up our sleeves," said Senior Pastor Mitchell Summerfield.

He's one of the organizers leading the charge and call to action. His church Word of God Fellowship is just a block away from the high school.

"I think it's important for our young black boys, and our young black girls to be mentored by the ones who had overcome certain things," Summerfield said.

Solutions were one part of Sunday's 'Day of Hope and Healing', the other part was prayer.

A few hundred people walked from Word of God Fellowship Church to Southeast Raleigh Magnet High School where they prayed for teachers, staff and students

"They shouldn't have to come to class and fear whether or not they will make it to the next period," said one pastor who led prayer at the school.

The tragedy at Southeast Raleigh High School was a reminder for some in the community we need to do more.

"It was a missed opportunity where I could have affected that young man's life, or both of those young men's lives in a positive way," said William Hill.

He's a mentor and the founder of Boys 2 Men of Wake County. Hill marched and prayed for the young people at the school who are working through their emotions.

"Teach those young men how to make better decision-making skills, conflict resolution, and how to discover themselves better and respect themselves," Hill said.

He said Boys 2 Men of Wake County plans to step in and offer support. One of Hill's mentees, Darrell Gilmore explained what that support looks like.

"What Boys 2 Men is going to try and do is to help other schools, support those kids who are going through the same thing and having problems or they just need somebody to talk to," said Gilmore. "We will be there to help them, talk to them, and just be there for them."