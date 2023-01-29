Chinese New Year celebrations take place in Raleigh with increased security

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- The Chinese American Friendship Association of North Carolina is hosting its annual Chinese New Year Gala later today.

The event will celebrate the year of the rabbit and will feature several local performers.

The gala runs from 3-6 p.m. at the Stewart Theatre at NC State.

On Saturday hundreds of people came out for the Chinese Lunar New Year Festival at Dorton Arena.

This was the first in person event since the pandemic.

Organizers added extra precautions this year after the mass shootings in California.

They wanted to ensure visitors could focus on the family friendly celebration.

The event featured authentic international food, drinks as well as performances.