The crash happened early this morning on the corner of Pender Street and Carver Street.

Serious crash involving with Raleigh police officer, two taken to hospital

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- A Raleigh police officer and another driver were taken to the hospital after a serious crash that left the officer's car upside down.

Power lines were brought down because of the crash and a power pole was broken.

The other car involved in the crash was heavily damaged.

Circumstances around the crash have not been released by police at this time or who was involved in the crash.

The intersection of North Carver Street and Pender Street is currently closed.