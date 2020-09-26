raleigh news

Raleigh mayor issues 11 p.m. curfew ahead of planned social justice demonstrations downtown

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- A citywide curfew will go in effect for Raleigh starting Saturday night.

Raleigh Mayor Mary-Ann Baldwin announced Saturday morning that a curfew will be put in effect for the city starting at 11 p.m. ahead of a planned social justice demonstration following a grand jury's decision not to charge the officers involved in the death of Breonna Taylor in Louisville, Kentucky.

One officer was indicted in the Taylor case, but not directly for her death.

The curfew will continue until 5 a.m. Sunday morning.

"The decision is among the most difficult I have had to make as Mayor," said Baldwin. "My goal is to create space for those who want to exercise their constitutional right of freedom of speech and assembly, while still ensuring that the residents and businesses of our community remain safe and unharmed."

Mayor Baldwin said the curfew was pushed to 11 p.m. to allow ample time for peaceful protests and still maintain a safe environment for all involved.

The first demonstration, the Rally Against Corruption, is scheduled to start at 3 p.m. at the steps of the Wake County Courthouse. The rally is expected to last until 5 p.m.

Two hours later, the second march is scheduled to begin at 7:30 p.m. at Nash Square.

This is the third time a curfew has been enforced for the City of Raleigh since early June.

"We welcome those who want to voice their concerns and share their experiences peacefully, said Baldwin. "There are valid reasons why protests continue all across the country as the call for justice for Breonna Taylor, George Floyd, Jacob Blake and so many other black and brown Americans has not been answered. The issues of race and social inequity we face today have always existed and change is needed. Our Council is committed to that change - and we can all be leaders of this change - if we agree to share our views, experiences, and differences in a peaceful and thoughtful way, and offer solutions for future action.

The City of Raleigh issued road closures on Friday for the following streets from 7 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 26, until 7 a.m. Monday, Sept. 28.:

  • Fayetteville Street between Morgan Street and Davie Street
  • Hargett Street between Salisbury Street and Wilmington Street
  • Martin Street between Salisbury Street and Wilmington Street


VIEW THE MAP HERE:

