Wake County fire tanker overturns as crews battle house fire

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- Crews are battling a fire in the 4400 block of Dewees Court off Ebenezer Church Road.

Officials said the call came in around 10 p.m.

One woman was displaced because of the fire and there were no civilian injuries.

A Wake County official told ABC11 a fire tanker overturned in the 6100 block of Ebenezer Church Road. Breaking news crews are en route to the scene.

