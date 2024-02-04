Glenwood South neighbors, businesses 'cautiously optimistic' as noise ordinance takes effect:

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- Some neighbors in Raleigh's Glenwood South neighborhood are seeing a slight improvement in noise after a new ordinance took effect over the weekend.

The new ordinance changes how Raleigh police officers enforce noise complaints. Previously, they could only act if the noise was above a certain decibel level. Now, they can act if the noise would be considered loud by a reasonable person.

Several neighbors we spoke to said they are cautiously optimistic that lower noise levels would stick.

"The Raleigh Police Department has been working with businesses and managers to educate them on what is going to be acceptable and what's not acceptable," Glenwood South Neighborhood Collaborative's President Larry Miller said.

Miller said more than 4,000 people live in Glenwood South and while they do expect a little noise living near bustling bars and restaurants, they want to make sure the noise is reasonable.

"If you can hear that inside your unit, wherever you're living, that's a problem. If it interferes with your sleep or conversation or other other normal activities, then that's an issue," Miller said.

Miller said the noise became a problem post-COVID.

"Everybody came back outside, and the bars and restaurants could only open up outside, so everything had to be outside -- and that's when the real issues started," Miller said. "The businesses were trying to comply with the COVID regulations by moving everything outside, and that created conflict with the residents who were looking for peace and quiet."

Miller calls the effort to turn down neighborhood noise 'collaborative', saying that most neighbors and businesses are working to meet in the middle to find a solution that works for everybody to the extent possible.

"It's not going to be quiet. It's not going to be like the suburbs where there's no sound, but it still has to be reasonable," Miller said.

Miller thinks the season is a factor in keeping the noise down, and that time will tell if the ordinance keeps the noise down in busier summer months.