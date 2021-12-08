2 more arrests made in fatal shooting at Green Road Community Center

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- Raleigh Police announced two more arrests in theof a 19-year-old at Green Road Community Center.Police said Tuesday night that Darrell Jaquan Barnes, 20, and Darius Lamar Jackson, 22, have been charged with murder.They are both being held at the Wake County Detention Center.This brings to four the number of people charged in the shooting death of Miguel Bejaran, a former Enloe High School student and baseball player.Bejeran was found in the Green Road park and later died from his injuries.RPD previously charged two 17-year-olds with murder in the case.