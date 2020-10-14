Barricaded man triggers large police presence in northwest Raleigh

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- Multiple police officers gathered in northwest Raleigh on Wednesday afternoon after a man barricaded himself inside his home.The barricade situation began on Arckleton Drive near Edwards Mill Road sometime around 1 p.m. after a family member alerted Raleigh police of the man's "odd behavior."Raleigh police said the man set a very small fire in the sink, which has since been extinguished.Twelve to 14 apartments have since been evacuated from the complex.