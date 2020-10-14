barricaded man

Barricaded man triggers large police presence in northwest Raleigh

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- Multiple police officers gathered in northwest Raleigh on Wednesday afternoon after a man barricaded himself inside his home.

The barricade situation began on Arckleton Drive near Edwards Mill Road sometime around 1 p.m. after a family member alerted Raleigh police of the man's "odd behavior."

Raleigh police said the man set a very small fire in the sink, which has since been extinguished.

Twelve to 14 apartments have since been evacuated from the complex.

This is a developing story, stay with ABC11 for more details.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
raleighnorthwest raleighbarricaded manbarricade
Copyright © 2020 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.
BARRICADED MAN
Jersey City victims: What we know about those killed inside market
Officer among 6 killed in NJ shooting, standoff; Suspects dead
Man surrenders after barricading himself in Durham hotel room
Man surrenders after Morrisville barricade situation, officials say
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
LIVE: Cooper, Forest face off in NC gubernatorial debate
Judge rules North Carolina must strengthen absentee ballot witness rule
Emails show concern among faculty before UNC reopened in August
Early voting in NC starts tomorrow. Here's what it will look like.
Report: Rate of uninsured children increases in NC
Social Security checks to increase in 2021
LATEST: Shaw temporarily moves online after positive cases
Show More
Fayetteville homeless center struggles to keep operations running
Suspect wanted in Durham homicide arrested after crashing through ceiling
Pfizer to begin testing COVID-19 vaccine on children
CA patients, doctors try to understand COVID-19 'brain fog'
Man charged in shooting that left 1 dead, 2 injured at Vance County home
More TOP STORIES News