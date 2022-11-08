Vote 2022: Housing the top issue as Raleigh votes for mayor, city council spots

Incumbent Raleigh Mayor Mary-Ann Baldwin is facing two challengers, and there are seats open on the Raleigh City Council.

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- Voters in Raleigh have some big decisions to make this Election Day.

Baldwin is fighting to hold her seat after dealing with a string of serious events during her first term.

The mayor told ABC11 that she has become a stronger leader after handling the recent mass shooting, as well as the COVID-19 crisis and violent demonstrations in downtown Raleigh in the wake of George Floyd's death.

Two opponents hope to oust Baldwin from office.

Terrance Ruth is an N.C. State professor and has made "truth" a campaign centerpiece. He says residents want someone who has "integrity and leadership."

DaQuanta Copeland is also running. She is vice-chair of the Wake County Health and Human Services Board and says her passion is "fixing the broken blueprint."

Housing affordability is a major factor in the mayoral race.

ABC11 spoke with residents about the struggle to purchase homes and the expectation they have of the mayor to tackle this problem.

"I think the only way you can find good housing nowadays is leaving Raleigh and going to the outsides," said Sultan Gourche.

Nevaeh Brooks added: "People who have minimum-wage jobs, they're not targeting them."

Baldwin has said that affordable housing is one of her top priorities.

"I'm fortunate that I can afford some of this housing around here, but it's nothing like what future generations can afford," said Raleigh resident Daniel Harris.

On the city council, seven candidates are vying for two at-large seats.

