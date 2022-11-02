Victim of Raleigh mass shooting remembered as "The BOMB" by her co-workers

Dr. Lindsay Mumma of Triangle Chiropractic remembers coworker Mary Marshall, who lost her life in the Raleigh mass shooting.

There's no way to replace Mary Marshall if you ask people in her office.

It was more her family than anything.

"Her wedding was this past Saturday. My wedding anniversary was the same day," said Dr. Lindsay Mumma, president and founder of Triangle Chiropractic and Rehabilitation.

Marshall was one of five people killed in the mass shooting that took place in the Hedingham neighborhood.

Lindsay hired Mary back in 2019 and said she grew into the role suited for her as the back office manager. They called her the 'BOMB.'

The small office took the week off after Mary was killed in a mass shooting. They have come back to work and spoke to Eyewitness News on Halloween which was Mary's favorite holiday.

The background on Mary's computer is still Halloween themed, which Dr. Mumma said she put up as soon as it was "not quite appropriate."

"She loved the gory, scary stuff," Lindsay said. "Next year the anniversary of her passing will be Friday the 13th."

At the front of the office before walking in, there are tributes left for Mary. Inside the October calendar is still up which has many key dates including Mary's wedding day.

The office was in full costume for Halloween Monday as well.

"Anybody who has experienced grief knows there is this horrible space of the world that keeps turning and you want to stop it," Lindsay said. "It feels like it's going so fast and you want it to stop because it hurts to hard to keep going. You keep going because you have the privilege of being alive and there are people who I really wish were here who don't have that privilege."