'I think it's going to be great.' Raleigh Mayor says fireworks new view will bring different feel

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- Raleigh's fireworks celebration on the Fourth of July has a new view at Dix Park.
ABC 11 is a presenting sponsor of the free event.
Raleigh Mayor Mary-Ann Baldwin says she believes the change will bring a different feel to the festivities which had been located in downtown Raleigh and the Fairgrounds previously.
"I think when you're at the park, it's a greener space," explained Baldwin. "It's a more wide-open space. So people aren't crammed into a smaller area. So it'll be a different kind of feel. I kind of think people will bring picnic baskets so they'll have that opportunity to kind of stretch out as a family, bring blankets, and watch the fireworks. It almost feels like it did when I was a kid and we would go watch the fireworks. I think will be more family-oriented."
Mayor Baldwin also hopes the event is an opportunity to showcase a major asset to Raleigh's downtown.
"There's an opportunity for this to be viewed in many places throughout the city," Baldwin explained. "So I think it's going to be great. You know, we have this amazing asset there and Dix Park. We've had Dreamville which brought like, I mean, an amazing number of people. This is our Central Park. This is where people are going to be gathering in the future."
Mayor Baldwin points out that anyone needing an accessible area to view the fireworks can park at The Holy Name of Jesus Cathedral located at 715 Nazareth Street in Raleigh. There is no parking at Dix Park. For more details on parking, shuttles, and what you can and can't bring click here.
