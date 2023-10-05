Cary man paid to park but still got collections threat saying he had been caught not paying

Anthony Dotse paid to park in a downtown Raleigh lot. Weeks later, he got letters threatening to boot his car if he didn't pay a hefty fine for parking illegally.

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- A Cary man paid to park in a private lot in downtown Raleigh and has proof of it yet he was still turned in to collections.

"I paid every single time, every three, five or six times I paid it all," Anthony Dotse said.

Yet weeks after paying to park, he got letters from Parking Revenue Recovery Services, which is based in Colorado. The letters claim that an automated recognition system recorded Dotse's car entering the parking lot, but the company was unable to verify that he ever paid to park.

Because of that, the company claimed Dotse owed $82 for each time Parking Revenue Recovery Services "caught" him parking but not paying.

Dotse said he reached out to the company right away.

"I did park there. I did pay for it, so why am I being charged? They said, 'Sir, you didn't follow the rules.'"

Dotse continued to dispute the charges by providing proof he paid to park each time but lost the appeals, and according to the letters, if he didn't pay, his car could be towed or booted.

"I watch your program every day. Every day and everything that you do is so great. So I thought about you. I said, 'No; I know Diane can handle anything,'" Dotse said to Troubleshooter Diane Wilson.

Wilson first reached out to the company that processes payments for the lot. That company confirmed it had proof Dotse paid each time to park, and his ticket should get canceled. Wilson then reached out to Parking Revenue Recovery Services, but no one got back to Wilson.

Dotse did get a letter in the mail from that company. He and Wilson opened it together, and it was great news: the tickets were dismissed. Dotse now does not owe any money.

"I don't have to do anything with them again. I'm dealing with you," Dotse said to Wilson.

Dotse was not alone in his frustrations as the Colorado Attorney General's office settled with Parking Revenue Recovery Services after its investigation found that the company illegally collected or attempted to collect on parking fines that were already paid for. As part of the settlement, the company denies the allegations but agreed to dismiss any parking notices that were sent in error and also issue more than $31,000 in refunds to the more than 400 consumers who paid fines even though they paid for parking.

If you got a letter from Parking Revenue Recovery Services and paid for parking but still got a ticket, the Better Business Bureau has this information on how to resolve the issue:

Parking Revenue Recovery Services will review and assess any notice that a customer questions. Our service is focused on ensuring compliance with the terms of service and operating rules posted on each parking site we monitor. This includes authorization to access the site, paying promptly when entering the site, paying for an extension if you stay beyond your initial payment, and other operating rules posted on the site. We rely on data from many different parties, including mobile apps that collect payment, to perform our service and PRRS works with them to ensure accurate and complete data is provided. If you believe you received a notice in error, we kindly request that you submit an appeal. To submit an appeal, email PRRS at appeals@parkingrevenuerecovery.com or send a letter to: PRRS | Appeals Department | 12381 E Cornell Ave | Aurora, CO 80014

In the email, provide your notice number and a brief description of why you are questioning the issuance of the notice. If you paid for your parking, please include a copy of the receipt received for payment showing the amount and start and end time of your paid parking session. You may also include credit card or bank statements that show the amount, date and name of the parking operator on the statement. We strive to review and respond to all appeals within 15 days.