2 charged with murder in July shooting near Raleigh townhomes

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- Raleigh Police said Wednesday that two suspects have been arrested in connection with a July homicide investigation.

The shooting took place July 1 in the 5400 block of Picket Fence Lane. Officers found several townhomes that were damaged by gunfire but could not find evidence that anyone had been injured. But two days later, police found the body of 28-year-old Dexter Rashad Ingram in the wood line behind the townhomes.

RPD said the incidents were linked and investigated Ingram's death as a homicide.

Derashio Wilson, left, and Lashanae Gee Raleigh Police Department

On Wednesday, RPD said that Derashio Devonte Wilson, 27, of Durham, and Lashanae Evelony Gee, 23, of Durham, had been arrested and charged with murder.

No other details were immediately released.

ABC11 is tracking crime and safety across Raleigh and in your neighborhood