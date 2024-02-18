Raleigh Police Department searching for drivers in 2 deadly hit and run crashes

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- The Raleigh Police Department is offering a reward for information leading to an arrest in connection with two deadly hit-and-run crashes.

In November, 38-year-old Paul Lester was hit and killed by a gray 2015-2017 Dodge Charger just before 4:15 a.m. near the intersection of New Bern Avenue and South Raleigh Boulevard.

The driver of the Dodge drove away from the area before police arrived.

Police are also investigating a deadly crash involving a pedestrian that happened in December.

53-year-old Donna Norman was hit and killed by a white Chevrolet or GMC pick-up truck on Poole Road near Russ Street. Police said the pick-up was described as having damage to the right headlight.

A $3,000 reward is being offered for information leading to the arrest of a suspect in each case.

Anyone who believes they may have information that might assist the investigation is asked to visit Crimestoppers at www.p3tips.com/897 for text and email reporting options or call 919-996-1193.