Raleigh police searching for witnesses after body found in car outside Denny's

A photo of the two witnesses. They are pictured together on the right.

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- Raleigh police are investigating after a body was found inside a car Sunday morning.Officials say the person, who has been identified as 34-year-old Keonte Gause, was found inside a car just after 5 a.m. in the 3200 block of Wake Forest Road.ABC11 crews on the scene said the car was parked at a Denny's.Officials say they are now investigating the incident as a homicide and are seeking the public's assistance in identifying two witnesses who may have information.This story is developing. Check back for updates.Anyone with information that might assist the investigation is asked to call Raleigh CrimeStoppers at (919) 834-HELP or visit raleighcrimestoppers.org for text and email reporting options. CrimeStoppers pays cash rewards for anonymous tips that help solve cases.