RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- Raleigh Police are investigating after a person was shot Wednesday night.

It happened just before 8:30 p.m. in the 500 block of Dorothea Drive.

Officers found a man with a gunshot wound. He was taken to a hospital for treatment.

The extent of his injuries was not immediately known.

