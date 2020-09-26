Hundreds gather in downtown Raleigh for second demonstration of Saturday

Here are the latest updates concerning the demonstrations:
9:45 p.m.
Raleigh Police Department announced that they are beginning to arrest demonstrators.
The number of how many that have been arrested at this time are unknown.
9:15 p.m.
Demonstrators moved from the sheriff's department to Raleigh Police Department's downtown precinct.
RPD officers are stationed in riot gear outside the old courthouse.
We are back on Fayetteville Street because this happened. Protesters tried to take down the gates on front of the @WakeSheriff office then someone let off fireworks. @ABC11_WTVD pic.twitter.com/pprA7h2dlH— Ana Rivera (@AnaRiveraABC11) September 27, 2020
9 p.m.
Demonstrators have set up a projector across from the Wake County Sheriff Department with rotating messages of "Black Lives Matter".
There is a projector across from the @WakeSheriff department. pic.twitter.com/UoPwI1ectD— Ana Rivera (@AnaRiveraABC11) September 27, 2020
8:15 p.m.
The group, mostly wearing all black, began to mobilize and chant "Black Lives Matter".
The group has mobilized chanting “black lives matter.” You can see we found the source of the burning smell. From what I can tell, they’ve set a small flag on fire. @ABC11_WTVD pic.twitter.com/xBFwKIGKh8— Ana Rivera (@AnaRiveraABC11) September 27, 2020
7:30 p.m.
Groups are beginning to gather again in downtown Raleigh for the second demonstration of the day. ABC11 crews on the ground say there are about 100 people so far in attendance.
About 100 protesters have made their way to Nash Square. I’ll be live tweeting as much as I can to show you the events happening in downtown Raleigh tonight. @ABC11_WTVD pic.twitter.com/QiQtigX3R5— Ana Rivera (@AnaRiveraABC11) September 26, 2020
3 p.m.
Hundreds gathered at the steps of the Wake County Courthouse in the first of two demonstrations in downtown Raleigh on Saturday.
Rolanda Byrd, the mother of Akiel Denkins, was one of hundreds that made an appearance at the 'Rally Against Corruption' event early Saturday afternoon. Denkins was shot and killed by a Raleigh police officer on February 29, 2016.
Byrd, joined by Raleigh activist Kerwin Pittman, said to the crowd, "As long as I have breath in my body, and as long as my family can stand, we will be out here to represent these families that are losing their loved ones and will always be here to help with screaming their names, standing in solidarity against these corrupt cops."
"We need reform here, we want reform and we will not stop until we get it," Byrd closed out her statement.
Akiel Denkins' mother makes appearance at demonstration in downtown Raleigh
Many of the fellow speakers called upon attendees to vote in the upcoming election on Nov. 3.
The demonstrations follow shortly after protests erupted across the country following a grand jury's decision not to charge the officers involved in the shooting death of Breonna Taylor in Louisville, Ky.
Saturday morning, Raleigh Mayor Mary-Ann Baldwin announced that a curfew will be in effect for the city starting at 11 p.m. and will continue into 5 a.m. Sunday morning.
Road closures have since been put in place for the following streets from 7 a.m. Saturday, Sept 26 until 7 a.m. Monday, Sept. 28:
- Fayetteville Street between Morgan Street and Davie Street
- Hargett Street between Salisbury Street and Wilmington Street
- Martin Street between Salisbury Street and Wilmington Street
VIEW THE MAP HERE: