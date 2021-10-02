shots fired

2 men shot near Raleigh apartment; police investigating

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- Raleigh police are investigating after two men were shot near an apartment Friday night.

Authorities said it happened just before 10:30 p.m. in the 2900 block of Red Clay Drive.

Two men were shot and taken to the hospital for non-life-threatening injuries.

ABC11 breaking news crews at the scene said there were about 20 Raleigh police officers at the scene after the shooting near Chelsea Apartments and at least half the complex was roped off as detectives investigated.

Anyone with information that might assist the investigation is asked to call Raleigh CrimeStoppers at (919) 834-HELP or visit raleighcrimestoppers.org for text and email reporting options. CrimeStoppers pays cash rewards for anonymous tips that help solve cases.

