Man taken to hospital after being shot in north Raleigh

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- Raleigh police say a man was shot in north Raleigh and was taken to a hospital with non-life threatening injuries.
At 1:45 a.m. this morning officers responded to two crime scenes on Eddy Point Lane.
Officers have two areas taped off for the investigation. One near a group of townhomes and the other at a nearby gas station.
Circumstances surrounding the shooting and a possible suspect in the case have not been released at this time from police.
The shooting comes after a deadly shooting that also happened in Wake County. Two women were shot in a townhome neighborhood just southwest of downtown Apex on Monday afternoon.
The man arrested in connection with that case is due in court on Tuesday.