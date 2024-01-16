Man taken to hospital after being shot in north Raleigh

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- Raleigh police say a man was shot in north Raleigh and was taken to a hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

At 1:45 a.m. this morning officers responded to two crime scenes on Eddy Point Lane.

Officers have two areas taped off for the investigation. One near a group of townhomes and the other at a nearby gas station.

Circumstances surrounding the shooting and a possible suspect in the case have not been released at this time from police.

The shooting comes after a deadly shooting that also happened in Wake County. Two women were shot in a townhome neighborhood just southwest of downtown Apex on Monday afternoon.

The man arrested in connection with that case is due in court on Tuesday.