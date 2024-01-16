WATCH LIVE

RaleighDurhamFayettevilleSurrounding Area
EDIT
Welcome,
Manage MyDisney Account
Log Out

Man taken to hospital after being shot in north Raleigh

WTVD logo
Tuesday, January 16, 2024 12:48PM
Man shot in north Raleigh, taken to hospital
Officers taped off two areas for the investigation. One near a group of townhomes and the other at a nearby gas station.
WTVD

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- Raleigh police say a man was shot in north Raleigh and was taken to a hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

At 1:45 a.m. this morning officers responded to two crime scenes on Eddy Point Lane.

Officers have two areas taped off for the investigation. One near a group of townhomes and the other at a nearby gas station.

Circumstances surrounding the shooting and a possible suspect in the case have not been released at this time from police.

The shooting comes after a deadly shooting that also happened in Wake County. Two women were shot in a townhome neighborhood just southwest of downtown Apex on Monday afternoon.

The man arrested in connection with that case is due in court on Tuesday.

Report a correction or typo
Copyright © 2024 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.
Watch Live
ON NOW