Man found shot on I-40 Hammond Road exit ramp in Raleigh overnight; police investigating

RALEIGH (WTVD) -- Raleigh police are investigating after a man was found shot near the Hammond Road exit on I-40 overnight.

It happened around 3:30 a.m.

Officers found a man with a gunshot wound. He was taken to WakeMed with serious injuries.


Anyone with information that might assist detectives is asked to call Raleigh CrimeStoppers at (919) 834-HELP or visit raleighcrimestoppers.org for text and email reporting options. CrimeStoppers pays cash rewards for anonymous tips that help solve cases.
