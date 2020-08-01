Man found shot on I-40 Hammond Road exit ramp in Raleigh overnight; police investigating

RALEIGH (WTVD) -- Raleigh police are investigating after a man was found shot near the Hammond Road exit on I-40 overnight.
It happened around 3:30 a.m.
Officers found a man with a gunshot wound. He was taken to WakeMed with serious injuries.
Anyone with information that might assist detectives is asked to call Raleigh CrimeStoppers at (919) 834-HELP or visit raleighcrimestoppers.org for text and email reporting options. CrimeStoppers pays cash rewards for anonymous tips that help solve cases.
