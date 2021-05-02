stabbing

3 injured in overnight Raleigh stabbing; police investigating

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- Raleigh police are investigating after an overnight stabbing on Creekside Drive.

Authorities said officers arrived to the 600 block of Creekside Drive just before 2:30 a.m. and found two adults who had sustained stab wounds. The two were taken to the hospital for their injuries.

A third stabbing victim arrived at the hospital moments later as a walk-in patient.

An investigation is currently underway.

Anyone with information that might assist the investigation of the incident is asked to call Raleigh CrimeStoppers at (919) 834-HELP or visit raleighcrimestoppers.org for text and email reporting options.

