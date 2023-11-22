Wet conditions causing traffic problems for Triangle morning commute

Two crashes on parts of I-40 are causing major delays for some heading to work or traveling for Thanksgiving.

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- If you have to go to work this morning, be mindful of the wet conditions causing traffic to crawl in some areas.

A crash on I-40 west before NC 42 and a different crash on I-40 west at Rock Quarry Road caused stop and go conditions.

A portion of U.S. 70 had to be closed near Guy Road because of a serious crash between two vehicles around 5:15 a.m.

Drivers woke up to rain and wet roads as rain moved through the area overnight.

The rain is expected to slow, but clouds will remain.