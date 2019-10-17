Raleigh woman accused of abducting a second child in Greensboro

GREENSBORO, N.C. (WTVD) -- The Raleigh woman accused of abducting a 3-year old girl in Greensboro is now facing a new charge of kidnapping another young child.

Warrants show that N'denezsia Monique Lancaster, 22, was charged Tuesday with second-degree kidnapping in connection with the abduction of 2-year-old Zakiyah Woodard, also in Greensboro.

Lancaster, of the 7000 block of Woodbend Drive in Raleigh, was previously charged in the abduction of 3-year-old Ahlora Lindiment, who was found safe about 24 hours after she went missing.

Both alleged abductions took place October 9, warrants say.

Lancaster faces a charge of first-degree kidnapping related to Ahlora's abduction.

She made a court appearance on Monday where a judge refused to lower her $1 million bond in Ahlora's case.

She was given a $50,000 secured bond on the charge involving Zakiyah.
