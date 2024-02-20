NC mom facing homelessness after losing money in rental scam gets help from stranger: 'I cried'

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WTVD) -- There is new hope for a victim of a rental scheme thanks to the generosity of an ABC11 viewer. "I cried when I got the money," said Ireana Darity.

She adds," The fact that a complete stranger felt it in their heart to donate, and then so much such a significant amount. I honestly, if I could meet this person in person, I would really like to give them a hug, shake their hand, and say a prayer with them."

That stranger an ABC11 viewer reached out to Troubleshooter Diane Wilson after her story on how Darity lost hundreds of dollars in a rental scam. She says Edwin Wilson reached out to her after she posted on Facebook she was facing homelessness and urgently looking for a rental.

According to Darity, Wilson told her he had a solution, "I help single moms that was his pitch, and I'm a single mother. So as soon as he said that I was like, oh, my God! Thank God, that's my blessing right there."

However, it wasn't a blessing, instead, police say Wilson posed as a landlord and took money from Darity and other renters claiming he would rent them a Fayetteville home. Wilson did promise refunds to many of the renters, but no refunds happened and police charged Wilson with several felonies of obtaining property under false pretenses.

"I'm actually more scared about the homelessness that's going to come after all of this has happened to me," Darity told ABC11 right after she was scammed.

When an ABC11 viewer heard that from Darity, he wanted to help her and donated $1,000 to her GoFundMe. When Darity got the donation, she said she was shocked, "They probably do know what type of blessing they just gave me, but they don't know what type of blessing they are in my life for me, and I want to express that to them," she said to Wilson, "If you could let him know from the bottom of my soul. Thank you. Thank you so much."

The ABC11 viewer wanting to remain anonymous, told Wilson he worked very hard and has been very fortunate in life. He said he now likes to help people are much as he can and will continue to do so as he has been blessed and enjoys helping strangers.

As for Wilson, he is still wanted by police on the five felony charges, he has reached out to one of the victims saying he wants to make it right, but so far still no refund.

