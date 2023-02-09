Rocky Mount Police investigate death of 4-year-old boy

ROCKY MOUNT, N.C. (WTVD) -- Rocky Mount police are investigating the death of a 4-year-old boy.

Police said that officers responded about 10:30 a.m. to the 2200 block of Hurt Drive to assist EMS with an unresponsive child.

The boy was taken to UNC Health Nash and was pronounced dead.

The Criminal Investigation Division is actively investigating the case and asks that anyone with information call the Rocky Mount Police Department at (252) 972-1411, call Crimestoppers at (252) 977-1111 for cash rewards, or Text-A-Tip (text RMPOL and your message to 274637.

No other information was immediately available.

It's the second child death investigation in the area this week. On Tuesday, a Nash County grandmother was charged with murder in the death of her 8-year-old granddaughter.

