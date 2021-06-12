homicide investigation

53-year-old man killed in Rocky Mount shooting, police say

EMBED <>More Videos

53-year-old man killed in Rocky Mount shooting, police say

ROCKY MOUNT, N.C. (WTVD) -- A homicide investigation is underway in Rocky Mount after a 53-year-old man was killed in a shooting late Friday night.

Officers were called to a shooting along the 600 block of Park Ave. just after 10 p.m.

On arrival, officers found an unresponsive 53-year-old man suffering from gunshot wound. First responders attempted life-saving measures but he died from injuries.


Authorities have not provided information on a victim or suspect at this time.

Anyone with information on the shooting asked to contact the Rocky Mount Police Department at (252) 977-1111.

See breaking news? Tell us about it here.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
rocky mountnash countyedgecombe countyfatal shootinghomicide investigationhomicideshooting
Copyright © 2021 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.
HOMICIDE INVESTIGATION
Man charged in deadly shooting during argument in Fayetteville
Woman accused of killing Clayton grandmother caught in GA; child safe
Clayton neighbors mourn victim, relieved granddaughter in custody
AMBER Alert issued for 2-year-old taken by woman accused in homicide
TOP STORIES
Some wary of no-mask-required policy at State Fair
Tent city pops up in Raleigh's Nash Square to protest eviction crisis
Which restaurants in NC received the most COVID-19 relief funds?
Photo released of person of interest in last week's carjacking at RDU
Raleigh, Wake County set to discuss non-discrimination ordinance
I-Team: How police officers are training to de-escalate conflicts
Show More
Goldsboro boutique owner getting noticed for items made in Tanzania
Durham City Council discusses crime, outdoor dining ordinance
Spooky Holly Springs house raising money for St. Jude surpasses goal
Student arrested in North Texas school shooting released from jail
Man sentenced in shooting of Raleigh police officer
More TOP STORIES News