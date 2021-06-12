53-year-old man killed in Rocky Mount shooting, police say

ROCKY MOUNT, N.C. (WTVD) -- A homicide investigation is underway in Rocky Mount after a 53-year-old man was killed in a shooting late Friday night.Officers were called to a shooting along the 600 block of Park Ave. just after 10 p.m.On arrival, officers found an unresponsive 53-year-old man suffering from gunshot wound. First responders attempted life-saving measures but he died from injuries.Authorities have not provided information on a victim or suspect at this time.Anyone with information on the shooting asked to contact the Rocky Mount Police Department at (252) 977-1111.