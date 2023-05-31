Hundreds of people, most on motorcycles, gathered in Raleigh for a memorial ride that honored Ned Byrd, the Wake County deputy killed on duty.

Third brother charged in shooting death of Wake County deputy Ned Byrd

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- The younger brother of the two men accused of killing Wake County deputy Ned Byrd has been charged in connection with the case.

The Wake County Sheriff's Office said Wednesday that Rolando Marin-Sotelo, 19, was arrested and charged with accessory after the fact to murder,

Rolando Marin-Sotelo is the brother of Alder Marin-Sotelo and Arturo Marin-Sotelo, who are facing murder charges for the Aug. 12 killing of Byrd, who was shot multiple times while responding to a call on Auburn Knightdale Road near Battle Bridge Road in the eastern part of Wake County.

Rolando Marin-Sotelo Wake County Sheriff's Office

Rolando was transferred from federal custody to county custody on Wednesday and will make a first court appearance Thursday.

He was given a $1 million secured bond.

Alder Marin-Sotelo made news earlier this month when he escaped from a Virginia jail.

He was captured in Mexico four days after his brazen jailbreak.

This is a developing story and will be updated.

NOTE: Video is from a previous report and will be updated.

RELATED STORIES

Friends, family say final goodbyes, honor Wake County Deputy Ned Byrd's life of service

Hundreds ride to honor fallen Wake County deputy Ned Byrd

Autopsy reveals slain Wake County deputy was shot 4 times

Search warrants detail moments leading up to the killing of Wake County deputy